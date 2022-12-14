SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.