SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $521,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $335.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

