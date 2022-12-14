SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

