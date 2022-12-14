SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 746 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $318.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.20.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

