SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 943 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

