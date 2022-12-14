SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 67.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

