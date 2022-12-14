SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

