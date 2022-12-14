SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

