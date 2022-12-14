SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

