SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.