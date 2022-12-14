SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,547 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,740,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

