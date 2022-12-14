SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

