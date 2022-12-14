SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.3 %

Ferrari stock opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $271.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.61.

Ferrari last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

