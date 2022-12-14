SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 315,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 299,583 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

