SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

