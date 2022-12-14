SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 1.4 %

NIO stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO Company Profile

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.