SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

