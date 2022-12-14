SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,513.02 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,324.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

