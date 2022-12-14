SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

