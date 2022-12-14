Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.98. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,342 shares of company stock worth $2,866,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

