Steven Salaets Sells 16,459 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $357.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. The business had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

