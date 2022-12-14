Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 2,360 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FNDF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

