Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.