Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) traded up 21.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Studio City International Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
