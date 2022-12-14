Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) traded up 21.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Studio City International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.