Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,093 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.06% of Switch worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Switch by 47.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,588,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

