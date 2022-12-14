Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 934,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.69.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

