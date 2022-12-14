Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

