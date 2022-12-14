T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $283,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

