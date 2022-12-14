Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 210,413 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $30.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

