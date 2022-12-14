The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $378,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

