The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of York Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.54. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. York Water’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

YORW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

