Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 8,100 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OppFi Price Performance

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

About OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.