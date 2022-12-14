TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 122,368 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.09.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

