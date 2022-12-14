Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 7,225 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,062.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OppFi Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

