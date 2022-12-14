TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stake Decreased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

BATS JANZ opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

