Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 261,342 shares.The stock last traded at $35.03 and had previously closed at $35.34.
TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
