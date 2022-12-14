Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $362,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $944,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 55.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.46. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

