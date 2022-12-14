Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 374,071 shares.The stock last traded at $35.77 and had previously closed at $36.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 185,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

