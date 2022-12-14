Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 431,778 shares.The stock last traded at $115.41 and had previously closed at $115.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.