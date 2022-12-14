Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,098 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,558.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

