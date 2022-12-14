Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,221,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Vistra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 297,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

