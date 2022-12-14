Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,161 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vontier by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 248,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier Price Performance

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of VNT opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.