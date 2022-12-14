Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $38,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

