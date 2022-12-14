Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 152,457 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $83.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

