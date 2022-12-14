Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 234,268 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after buying an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,446,399 shares of company stock valued at $190,897,350. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

