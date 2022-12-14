Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 6,580 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
CYTK stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
