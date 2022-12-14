Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $844.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

