Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 245,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

