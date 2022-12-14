Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 909.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.