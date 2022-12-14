Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 794.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Joint by 2,516.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 217,566 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth about $7,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth about $6,094,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 39.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

JYNT stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,495,962.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

